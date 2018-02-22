Vodafone launches Rs 151 and Rs 158 plans with Unlimited voice calls and 1 GB data; full details

Vodafone gives an answer to Jio and Airtel by introducing two plans at Rs 151 and at Rs 158. The offers introduced by Vodafone will give free calling and high speed data to the users. To be in the race, Vodafone launched these tariffs. Talking more about the offers, Rs 158 plan offers free calling and 1 GB data per day for 28 days of validity but has some rules and regulations attached to it, the voice call is for on 250 minutes/ day and 1,000 minutes/ week.

Rs 151 plan offers unlimited free calling and 1 GB data for a month, but there is not much difference in pricing and users can take opt for Rs 158 plan and can enjoy free calling and 1 GB data per day. These offers have not been launched in all circles till now and it is applicable in Kerala circle only.

Similarly, Jio has a plan which comes for Rs 149 and offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. Even Airtel in not behind. The telecom company introduced Rs 169 pack for the users which offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB data per day with a validity of 28 days.