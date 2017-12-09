Vodafone introduces free roaming for prepaid customers in MP, Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: Telecom major Vodafone India has introduced free roaming benefit on its `super plan’ for prepaid customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“The MP-CG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) (circle) touches the borders of seven different states, where customers travel frequently and require hassle-free calling on roaming.

“To empower these customers, Vodafone has introduced unlimited calling on roaming and 1GB per day 2G Internet for 28 days at just Rs 176,” Mohit Narula, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Vodafone India, said today.

This offer is unmatched in the market, truly unlimited with free calling on roaming, Narula said.

Inviting the residents of the two states to avail the benefit of Vodafone’s attractive offer, Narula said, “It is our constant endeavour to bring simple, hassle-free offerings for our customers and to ensure they enjoy unlimited calling with their families and friends even while they are on roaming.”