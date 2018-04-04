Voda seals Rs 3,850-cr tower unit sale to ATC

New Delhi : Telecom infrastructure firm American Tower Corporation and Vodafone India said on Tuesday that they have completed the Rs 3,850 crore deal under which ATC has bought the mobile operator’s tower business.

“Vodafone has completed the sale of its standalone tower business in India to ATC Telecom for an enterprise value of Rs 3,850 crore,” the mobile operator said. ATC had signed a pact to buy 20,000 mobile towers of Vodafone and Idea for total value of around Rs 7,850 crore.

“We are pleased to acquire this portfolio, which will help us serve our tenants in India as they expand 4G services in the coming years,” ATC’s EVP and President, Asia, Amit Sharma said.