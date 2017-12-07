Vishvaraj Infrastructure CMD Arun Lakhani voted as “Most Promising Business Leader of Asia”

New Delhi: Arun Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Vishvaraj Group has been named the ‘Most Promising Business Leader of Asia’ at the recently held Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Asian Business Leaders Conclave is a platform for the biggest business leaders of Asia along with bureaucrats to converge and facilitate conversations on Asia as a business hub and the role of the rising business leaders.

The award was presented to Mr. Lakhani by Malaysia Minister for International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed at an event held in Kuala Lumpur. Mr. Lakhani was voted from amongst business leaders and government dignitaries from Asian powers like India, China, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, UAE and Taiwan.

On the recognistion, Mr. Arun said, “It is indeed heartening to see one’s efforts being acknowledged at international forums. Such recognitions makes us more aware of our responsibilities towards the citizens, as a leading water utility. It also motivates us to continue innovate and provide solutions to the environment and urban infrastructure issues in a sustainable way for our future generations.”

Asian Business Leaders Conclave takes stock of the developments in Asian economy in the last year and act as a melting pot for thought leaders, governments and business leaders to further the cause of greater economic integration between emerging and leading countries in the region. It also acts as a focal point for discussion between ASEAN, India and the Middle East. It acknowledges business leaders who are going to play an important part in shaping the business demographics of not just Asia, but also the world in the very near future.