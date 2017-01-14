Vijaya Bank receives ‘best performance award’

Kishore Sansi, Managing Director and CEO of Vijaya Bank received the ‘best performance award’ among Public Sector Banks for financing backward class beneficiaries under the refinance schemes of National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) from Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, on the occasion of Silver Jubilee Celebrations of NBCDC.
