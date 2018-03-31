Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case: All you need to know about controversy surrounding Chanda Kochhar

The chief of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar is facing speculations on corruption over loans to the Dhoot family-promoted Videocon. In 2008, Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak and the Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot found a clean energy firm NuPower Renewable Pvt Ltd (NRPL). Deepak and his relatives owned one-half of the company. According to media reports, the remainder was owned by Dhoot, his family and his associates.

According to media reports, CBI has started a preliminary enquiry against ICICI Bank’s MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak and Videocon group chairman Venugopal Dhoot. This is in relation with Videocon Group getting Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI in 2012.

With ICICI Bank embroiled in a controversy over alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar, market regulator SEBI has begun looking into the matter for any possible disclosure and corporate governance-related lapses, here we take look at what the entire controversy is all about.

What’s the issue?

The controversy started back in 2008 when Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot decided to start a company with ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak and two of her relatives. Dhoot held 50% of stake with his new company, NuPower Renewables, while Kochhar and her family held the rest half.

According to Indian Express, in March 2010, NuPower received a loan of Rs 64 crore from a Supreme Energy, company owned by Dhoot and then he transferred the latter’s ownership to a trust headed by Deepak Kochhar for just Rs 9 lakh.

Is there a conflict of interest?

The Indian Express report claims, the question of conflict of interest comes as the transfer of the company to Deepak Kochhar happened six months after the Videocon got the lead of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI bank with 86% of that loan is still unpaid and in 2017, the Videocon account was declared a non-performing asset.

Now, what bank’s saying?

In a statement, bank said, “The board desires to clarify that none of the investors of NuPower Renewables are borrowers of ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank was not the lead bank for this consortium and the bank only sanctioned its share of facilities aggregating approximately Rs 3,250 crore, which was less than 10 percent of the total consortium facility in April 2012,” the bank said.

The board then concluded that there is no question or scope of any favoritism, nepotism or quid pro quo.