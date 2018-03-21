Videocon Group exits general insurance biz arm

Debt-laden firm sells entire stake to DP Jindal, Enam Securities

Mumbai : Cash-strapped Videocon Industries, which is fighting a bankruptcy case at the NCLT, on Monday announced exit from general insurance business and sold its entire stake to the DP Jindal Group and Enam Securities for an undisclosed sum.

While the DP Jindal Group will hold 26 per cent, Enam Securities will hold 25 per cent in the new Liberty General Insurance Company, in which the foreign partner Liberty Mutual Insurance Group of the US will continue to hold 49 per cent.

The US insurer had increased its stake in the JV to 49 per cent last December from 26 per cent earlier. The company has received the necessary regulatory approvals for rebranding and will soon apply to change its name to Liberty General Insurance with the Register of Companies, the company’s chief executive and whole-time director Roopam Asthana said.

The Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual said, “with the new partnership, we will expand and fortify our position as one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in India with our capability to deliver high quality products and services across general insurance category. We are committed to the Indian market.”

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Nickerson, president and chief operating officer for the Eastern Regions at Liberty Mutual said, “we are committed to growing its insurance joint venture in India to better serve the evolving insurance needs of consumers, and we believe that with the support of these two financially strong local promoters we will be able to even more rapidly serve our customers and distribution partners in India.” The company’s paid-up capital stands at Rs 1,084 crore which is one of the highest paid-up capital for any general insurer in the country. It has registered a 38 per cent growth in the December quarter without any exposure to crop insurance, making it one of the fastest growing general insurers.

Liberty commenced operations in 2013 and has an employee strength of 1,100 at 60 offices in 58 cities across 23 states. Its offers covers for health and personal accident, car and two-wheeler insurance, workmen compensation cover, liability, fire and engineering, marine and other miscellaneous products.

Asthana said that the company is expecting over Rs 800 crore new business premium this fiscal year, which is a 40 per cent growth from the previous financial year when its business premium stood at Rs 600 crore.