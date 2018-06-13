Videocon blames Modi, SC, Brazil for bad debt pile-up

Mumbai : Videocon Industries has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court of India and the Brazilian government after lenders led by the States Bank of India (SBI) took the company to bankruptcy court for failure to repay dues on its debt of around Rs 3,900 crore, according to a report.

On June 6, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Mumbai bench admitted an insolvency petition submitted by the SBI-led consortium of creditors against Videocon and ordered debt reorganisers to take over the company’s management, Bloomberg reported.

NCLT’s order had prompted Videocon to file an appeal to take back control, the report said. Meanwhile, Videocon said in its filing that the government’s clampdown on cash in the form of demonetisation, in November 2016 hampered supplies for making cathode ray tube televisions and forced the company to shut the business. The company added that its oil-and-gas business was entangled in red-tapeism in Brazil while the telecommunications business suffered losses after the Supreme Court cancelled 156 licenses of various telecom operators.

The Venugopal Dhoot-led company’s energy venture failed to get approvals from the Brazilian government to start an equal venture with Brazil Petroleum.