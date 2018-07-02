Verdict on Tata-Mistry battle on July 4

Mumbai : The city bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will deliver its judgement on July 4 that may bring the curtains down on the two-year-old bitter feud between Tata Sons and its dismissed chairman Cyrus Mistry.

The key allegation by Mistry camp is that his removal as chairman and subsequently as a director of the board of Tata Sons was a result of oppression by the promoters who are in turn owned by Tata Trusts that owns over 68 per cent in Tata Sons.

The second part of the plea focused on the alleged mismanagement by Tata Sons board and Ratan Tata which caused revenue loss for the group. He has also termed the changes to the articles of association since his dismissal from office as “arbitrary”.

The Mistry family owns 18.6 per cent in Tata Sons, though holding with voting rights is only under 4 per cent. The over 18 per cent stake makes the Mistry group as the single largest shareholder in the country’s largest corporate entity, though.

The Mumbai NCLT bench headed by justices BSV Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy will pronounce its verdict on the issue after a marathon hearing that lasted for four months (from October 2017 to February 2018) on July.