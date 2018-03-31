Vedanta to take Rs 1,800-cr hit over Goa mining ban
Mumbai : Metals and mining giant Vedanta said it may see impairment of up to Rs 1,800 crore in the current fiscal on account of the Supreme Court order to shut mining operations in Goa from March 16, 2018.
“In light of the Supreme Court of Indi jaudgement dated February 7, 2018 wherein the Court has directed that effective March 16, 2018 all mining operations in the state of Goa are to be stopped, the Company wishes to inform its investors that there could be a likely impairment of Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,800 crore net of taxes (Rs 2,100 crore to Rs 2,400 crore gross of taxes) on this account,” Vedanta said.
The Anil Agarwal-led company said this is mainly related to mining reserve and would be reflected in the results for FY 2017-18.
Stating that the impairment is non-cash accounting item, the company also clarified that the closure of the group’s iron ore business in Goa would not have any material impact on its profitability.
Vedanta said it reviews the carrying value of its assets at each reporting period end, considering market developments such as long term commodity price assumptions, regulatory changes and other developments.
In its order on February 7, the apex court had quashed 88 mining leases in Goa, leading to closure of the mining industry in the state. The ban would affect not only Vedanta but also several small unlisted companies run by local families.
Vedanta is expected to produce around 5.5 million tonnes of Goa ore in the fiscal year ending March 31. India’s ore production was 192 million tonnes last fiscal year. The parent company said its Goa ore business would not have “any material impact” on the profitability of the group.
JUST ARRIVED
- ‘RANDEEP’ Wedding? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may tie the knot this year, four dates shortlisted
- Movie Review: Ram Charan Teja transforms in ‘Rangasthalam’
- CBSE paper leak: Over 14 lakh CBSE Class X students will not give retest in Maths, says HRD Minister Javadekar
- Ujjain: Two cases of kidnapping reported
- Nora Fatehi feels it is time to take strict action against cyber bullies
EDITOR’S PICK
Meeting between Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping an exercise in geopolitics
The landmark ‘secret’ meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week in Beijing…
Democratic spirit hit as institutions are mauled
Recent signals from Indian polity are disconcerting for the country’s governance and for the credibility of key institutions. The budget…
Equality of pay, lingo and recognition
India has had a female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, and quite a few women politicians, but ask a kid to…
Taking care of the human cargo
The Don Pacifico affair is history’s best-known instance of a government flexing its muscles to protect its citizens abroad. It…
Mamata Banerjee nursing prime ministerial ambitions
The Opposition’s search for unity and a leader to challenge the BJP seems to be proceeding in a rather fitful…