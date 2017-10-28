Vedanta, Adani keen on MP diamond mine

New Delhi : Metals and mining major Vedanta Ltd and the Adani Group may bid for the Bunder diamond project in Madhya Pradesh from which global giant Rio Tinto exited this year, according to sources. “Vedanta may bid for the Bunder project,” said a source on the condition of anonymity. Another source in the know of developments said that Adani is considering bidding for the diamond project. Some of the company’s officials have also visited the project site, he said. “NIT (notice inviting tender) for the said project will be released in the month of November and it will be an online tendering process,” Madhya Pradesh Mining Secretary Manohar Lal Dubey told PTI.

When asked about the tentative cost of the project, Dubey said it is very difficult to comment on that as there are many factors involved in it. He said however that as per the Indian Bureau of Mines the value of diamonds from the project is pegged at Rs 60,000 crore.