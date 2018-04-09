Varsities must use barcodes to make examination transparent

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh State Governor Anandiben Patel said that barcodes should be used in universities to make examinations transparent. She said this at the review meeting of the universities of the state at Rajbhavan.

Patel said that examinations should be conducted on time and result should be declared at the earliest. She further mentioned that a special attention should be paid to ensure that that future of students should not be affected due to the fault of the universities.

Patel mentioned that immediate action should be taken for admissions in B.Ed and other courses and on the applications of students belonging to the poor category for research work. Universities must provide a good and capable guide to the students for research work. She mentioned that efforts should be made in the universities for maximum use of solar energy and for water conservation.