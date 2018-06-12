Usha Martin puts steel unit on block

New Delhi : Steel wire maker Usha Martin on Monday said it is planning to sell its steel business and has set up a committee to evaluate proposals in this regard. “Its board at its meeting held on Monday has decided to explore the sale of its steel business in order to achieve the objective of deleveraging the company,” Usha Martin said.

The company said its board has also reconstituted the committee of independent directors to appoint investment banks, consultants and advisors to help evaluate proposals and oversee the process for the sale of its steel business.