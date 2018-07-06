USG Boral to set up third plant in TN

Chennai :Singapore-based USG Boral, engaged in manufacture of plasterboards, today conducted the ground breaking ceremony for its third manufacturing facility near here, to be set up at an investment of $39 million (about Rs 300 crore).

The company, currently has a manufacturing facility at Khushkhera in Rajasthan and a fully automated joint compound and wall putty production unit at Sholava-ram near here.

“We are building new capacity at this place (Sri City SEZ, Tada). This is our third facility. We conducted the ground breaking ceremony this morning”, USG Boral, CEO, Frederic de Rougemont said. He said the company would hire more than 100 people once the facility becomes operational by the end of 2019.

The plasterboard industry was growing comparatively faster than the construction sector, he said.