US to impose 25% import duty on steel, aluminium

Washington : US President Donald Trump has said that he would impose a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to protect US producers, a move that could trigger a trade war with China and Europe.

An executive order in this regard would be signed next week, Trump said after a meeting with executives of steel and aluminium companies.

“It’ll be for a long period of time…And you’ll have protection for a long time in a while. You’ll have to regrow your industries, that’s all I’m asking,” Trump said. Trump said the import tariff hike would create jobs in the US and benefit its industries. He said the people representing the US had “destroyed” the steel industry, aluminium industry, and other industries.

India’s Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said that India does not expect any immediate impact from Trump’s decision on steel exports. “We have only 2 per cent of our exports to US so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier,” Sharma added, referring to the U.S. trade clause being invoked.

The Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Section 232(b) gives the United States the ability to investigate whether certain imports, or high levels of certain imports, pose a threat to national security.

Trump said, “We’re going to build our steel industry back and we’re going to build our aluminium industry back.”