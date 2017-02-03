US investment firm Vanguard marks Ola valuation by 40%

According to a news report, Vanguard Group, US based investment firm, has reduced the valuation of Ola, India’s taxi aggregator service, by 40 percent.

The investment firm valued Ola at a minimal cost of $3 billion. Earlier, Vanguard Group valued ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd at $5 million, thus making a decline of about 40 percent. Though in 2016, Ola was in talks with investors to raise funds, yet there are no updates on it.

Vanguard group had earlier marked down Flipkart’s shares by 33 % in September 2016.

