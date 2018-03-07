Ursa Minor: A start-up for the youth to ‘bank’ upon

Start Ups in India are blooming, various companies across India have floated many start-ups. But an unique start-up has been founded by experienced and senior bankers to upskill and train the youth about banking and financial services sector.

Ursa Minor Consulting Private Limited, a start-up initiative registered under ‘Start Up India Mission’, under the aegis of the Government of India, aims towards training the youth about BFSI Sector. Ursa Minor offers basic banking and financial services courses which are aimed at providing the aspirants the required knowledge and skill-set in order to be Job-Ready. Ursa Minor has its registered office in Mumbai.

Ursa Minor has been founded by Divesh Mishra (who has worked with HDFC Bank 19 years), and co-founders include Anjula Mishra, S Krishnan, Zainab Bharmal and Rishabh Mishra. To achieve company’s objectives, the founders, some more senior and experienced bankers from the MNC and the Private Sector Banks have come together to impart training and coaching.

The start-up offers courses in Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, General Banking, Resume Writing Skills, Interview Skills and Goal Setting Module. According to the company, it trains and helps the youth to get their dream jobs in banking sector. Usra Minor provides video training modules on banking sector from experts of the industry. The start-up also, on completion of the course, assesses the individual with a certificate.

In a country where more youths are turning towards banking sector, such start-ups should boost the banking sector.