Upanagar Shikshan Mandal holds meeting with Nagaland governor

A meeting was held in the presence of honorary P B Acharya, Governor of Nagaland; Sanjeev Mantri, chairman of Upanagar Shikshan Mandal; Kirtida Mehta, secretary; Vinayak Damle, Treasurer and team at Vidyanidhi.

Mehta briefed about the initiatives of Vidyanidhi in North East States of India with the focus on cultural exchange on national integration. Mantri mentioned that if this model is replicated by several other institutes, it will strengthen the bonds and ultimately strengthen India.

The information on various initiatives was presented by the various members of the Vidyanidhi Team. The Upanagar Shikshan Mandal’s (USM) Vidyanidhi Educational Institute’s engagements with the North – East, is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year. Last 60 years USM has worked with the mission of education to the deprived.