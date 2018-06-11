UPA government responsible for NPAs: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) fully responsible for Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Hitting out at senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram for raising questions on growth rate during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said, “Chidambaram talked about inflation but the fact is during the Congress’s regime the inflation was inflation. NPA is UPA’s sin.

They should answer who robbed the bank and with whose blessings?” Javadekar said that the inflation rate in BJP government has never gone above four per cent, hence, all allegations made by the Congress are baseless.

Javadekar said, “Today, former finance minister P Chidambaram questioned the Indian economy and so I would like to bring to his notice that our’s is the fastest growing economy in the world.” Responding to allegations leveled by the Congress on Social Security and Food Security Bill, Javadekar said, “The UPA government had only implemented the Food Security Bill, but the Modi Government has done the task of reaching it to the people.” He further said that 70 per cent of the people today are getting cheap grains under this bill while adding that the benefits of this bill have started reaching the people in the right way ever since the BJP government came to power.