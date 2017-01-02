Up your style quotient with Portronics’ “Dome”

Portronics, a prominent leader in the innovative and portable digital products market, has launched a stunning and powerful dome shaped Bluetooth speaker, “DOME”. Dome’s striking design adds greatly to the style quotient of your desk or living room. A nicely embroidered cotton cloth mesh texture on a solid dome-shaped speaker body gives a very unique and elegant look to the speaker.

And while it looks mesmerizing even when not playing music, it can surprise people with its powerful and clear sound quality. A strong 180 degree foldable ring at the base allows Dome to hang on wall, tilt or stand freely on a desk as desired by you. You can enjoy both wired and wireless music using either a 3.5mm Aux-In port or Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Dome can also act as a speakerphone allowing you to take phone-calls with its in-built microphone. Dome is water resistant. It can play up-to 6 hours of non-stop music due to a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2000 mAh battery. Portronics DOME is priced at Rs 2499 and is available at both online and offline stores. To know more visit http://www.portronics.com/.