Unravelling the capital gains tax

It hurts to pay tax on capital gains. A major part of these gains is due to endemic inflation. In terms of real money value, the actual gains may be negative and yet taxed. Moreover, the tax provisions related with capital gains are too much entangled and complicated. This is an attempt to unravel these provision for our readers.

Short-Term & Long-Term

A short-term asset is a financial asset held for 36 months or less immediately preceding the date of transfer. However, in respect of certain assets like shares (equity or preference), units of equity oriented mutual funds, convertible bonds or debentures, Government securities and Zero Coupon Bonds, which are listed on a recognised stock exchange in India = (NSE, BSE, MCX and United Stock Exchange of India), the holding period is 12 instead of 36 months.

The holding period in case of shares of unlisted companies is two years and so is the case for immovable properties, except agricultural land as defined by Sec. 2 (1A)(cii), which is tax-free. In the case of assets transferred under a gift or a will or an irrevocable trust, the cost of the property and its date of acquisition is the cost and date of the donor when he originally acquired it.

Now, if this date is prior to 1.4.2001, the fair market value (FMV) as on 1.4.2001 can be optionally taken as the cost of acquisition. An asset which is not short term (ST) is long term (LT).

Indexation

Indexed cost is arrived at by multiplying the cost of acquisition with the ratio of CIIs for the year of sale and that of acquisition. LTCG is computed by deducting from full value of the consideration i) any expenditure incurred in connection with the sale and indexed cost of acquisition/improvement. For assets acquired prior to 1.4.2001, the assessee may adopt the FMV or his actual cost as his cost of acquisition, whichever is beneficial. The CII based on 01-02 will be taken into account, whatever be the choice. The privilege applies even to bonus shares and other assets normally taken at nil value and the period of holding shall be calculated from their date of allotment. STCG is the difference between the net sale proceeds and the cost of acquisition without indexation.

Tax provisions

In the case of capital gains arising out of shares, securities, equity-based units of MFs or a unit of business Trust, sold or purchased on a Recognised Stock Exchange in India or repurchased directly from MFs on which STT is payable w.e.f. 1.10.04 (when STT was introduced), —

a) LTCG is exempt u/s 10(38). b) STCG is taxed @15.45% u/s 111A. Listed securities, not sold on a Recognised Stock Exchange in India such as private transactions between two individuals, shares of listed companies acquired through, preferential allotments, ESOPs, or ‘buy back’ of its own shares by a listed company do not suffer STT. On such transactions, the LTCG is charged to tax at the flat rate of 20.6% (with indexation) or @10.3% (without indexation), whichever is lower. STCG is payable at normal rate applicable to the assessee. At the moment, most publicly traded firms offering buybacks pay the STT, rendering the entire amount tax-free in the hands of investors. In the case of a buy-back by unlisted companies, an additional income tax is charged @23.69% = (20% + Surcharge of 15% + Cess of 3%) on the difference between consideration received by the shareholder on buyback as reduced by the amount received by the company for issue of such shares. This additional tax is applicable even if the normal tax payable by the company is nil! To avoid double taxation of same transaction Sec. (10)(34A) exempts the gain, if any, arising in the hands of shareholders. U/ss 46(2) and 49(1), any money or other assets received by a shareholder from a company upon its liquidation is chargeable to capital gains tax. All other assets like real estate, jewellery, etc., and w.e.f. 1.4.14 debt-based schemes of MFs, are taxed @ 20% on LTCG and STCG is treated as normal income of the assessee taxed at the rate applicable to his slab of income. For a Resident individual (not NRIs) or HUF, where the total income as reduced by a) STCG which is charged to tax @15% and b) LTCG which is charged to tax, falls below the tax threshold, the gains can be reduced by this gap between the total income and the threshold. The balance is taxed at the rates applicable. Cost of acquisition of bonus shares and some other specified assets is required to be taken as nil. Therefore, the entire sale proceeds after a holding period of one year is LTCG, not chargeable to tax. If the assessing officer finds that the fair market value (FMV) as declared by the sale deed (additional amount may have been paid in black money) is detrimental to the interest of the Exchequer, he can take recourse to Section 50C, which empowers him to pick up its stamp duty value, for computing tax on capital gains. FA17 has inserted a new Sec. 50CA to provide that where consideration for transfer of share of an unlisted company is less than the FMV of such share determined in accordance with manner laid down by G.S.R. 865(E) dt 12.7.17, FMV shall be deemed to be the full value of consideration for the purposes of computing capital gains. Computation of the fair market value (FMV) is extremely unwieldy and complicated and not in consonance with ease of doing business. This is an attempt to extrapolating the concept of the Stamp duty valuation as applicable to real estate u/s 50C. Such a deeming fiction may be justifiable for immovable property, but extending it to unquoted shares is gross injustice. Sec.10(38) provides for tax @15.45% on STCG arising out of transactions undertaken in forex through RS Exchanges in International Financial Centres (such as GIFT = Gujrat International Financial Tec City) where STT is not applicable and where consideration is paid or payable in forex.

At end, we hope that the authorities realise that all these if and buts make the tax provisions indeed very complicated and minimise these by deleting as many concessions, exemptions, subsidies, etc., and decrease the tax rates, both direct and indirect, to smoothen and streamlining the provisions for better understanding of these by a retail taxpayer.

The direct tax code (DTC) as envisaged by the Dr. Kelkar committee way back in 2010 had suggested exactly this but unfortunately, it was pushed into cold storage.

