Unitech tanks after SC stays NCLT order

New Delhi : Unitech Ltd’s shares settled 13 per cent lower, in Mumbai on Wednesday, eroding its market capitalisation by Rs 278.5 crore, after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order allowing the Centre to take over the management of the embattled firm. During the day, the Unitech stock dropped to an intra-day low of Rs 6.39 on the BSE, down 16.90 per cent over the previous closing price.

At the end of the day’s trade, the stock was quoted at Rs 6.63, down 13.78 per cent. Accordingly, the market capitalisation of the company declined by Rs 278.5 crore to Rs 1,733.50 crore. Meanwhile, on the NSE, the firm’s stock opened at Rs 7.55, but fell to a low of Rs 6.35, down 16.99 per cent, and finally ended the day at Rs 6.65, down 13.07 per cent.