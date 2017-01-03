Union Budget 2017-2018 to be presented on February. 1

New Delhi: The government will be presenting the 2017-18 Union Budget on February 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 26 clearly indicated that the Budget would be presented a month in advance.

He had asked the states to align their plans with changed date of Budget presentation. He added that the new system would ensure speedier implementation of schemes.

According to the experts, an earlier Budget presentation will expedite the Budgetary exercise.

It will also help the Finance Bill to be passed and implemented from April, instead of June.

Besides this, the companies and households will also be able to sort out their savings, investment and tax plans ahead of the start of the fiscal year.