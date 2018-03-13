Unencumbered assets of Unitech to be auctioned

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will get auctioned the unencumbered properties of real estate major Unitech, including personal assets of managing director Sanjay Chandra, in order to pay back home buyers seeking refund of their money.

“We will auction… We will proceed with the auction,” said a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar, and Justice DY Chandrachud. The bench was told that Unitech has prepared a list of unencumbered properties but it was incomplete.

On March 5, the apex court had directed Unitech to submit a list of its unencumbered properties.