Ujjwala scheme review in Jharkhand by Chief Minister Raghubar Das

While reviewing the progress of Ujjwala scheme, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das gave a major target to the District and Block-level 20 point Committee. He said that under the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme from October 2, 2015, LPG gas connections should be provided to remaining 15 lakh beneficiaries of the state till April 2018 by running campaigns.

Das said that a 20-point program Vice President of the State should make a thorough review of the work of district 20-point program and 20 point program Vice president of the district should review the progress of the works of 20-point programme divisional deputy chiefs on every 15 days.

In a review meeting of the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme organised under State 20 Point Program in Ranchi Auditorium, the Chief Minister also said that the corruption done in schemes for poor will not be spared. Those who do not work will be discharged. He directed the food supply department that the list of beneficiaries prepared by the department would be made available to all 20-point program divisional vice-presidents within the next three days through the District Supply Officer. While congratulating 20 Point team of Palamu for achieving 74 per cent target, the Chief Minister said that all the districts should fulfill the target of Ujjwala scheme by working in accordance with this.