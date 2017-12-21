UIDAI allows Airtel to resume Aadhaar-based e-KYC services
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India, (UIDAI) which had temporarily suspended telecom major Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank’s “Aadhaar linked e-KYC” services for alleged misuse has now allowed it to resume services.
“Further to our statement dated December 16, 2017, we would like to confirm that the UIDAI has allowed Bharti Airtel to resume Aadhaar based e-KYC services. We continue to engage with the authorities,” a Airtel spokesperson said. The UIDAI had temporarily suspended Airtel’s Aadhaar-based e-KYC service on December 16.
The UIDAI’s interim order came after some customers of the telecom major alleged that the company had opened their bank account in Airtel Payments Bank when they used the “Aadhaar linked e-KYC services” without their consent. The “Aadhaar linked e-KYC” service of UIDAI provides an instant, electronic, non-repudiable proof of identity and proof of address along with date of birth and gender, resident’s mobile number and email address to the service provider.
