Uday Shankar appointed as President of 21st Century Fox Asia

Mumbai: Media firm 21st Century Fox today said it has elevated Star India Chairman and CEO Uday Shankar as 21st Century Fox Asia President with immediate effect.

In his new role, Shankar will lead 21st Century Fox’s video businesses across all of Asia, including Star India and Fox Networks Group, and work closely with 21st Century Fox’s leadership on key strategic initiatives in the region, it said in a statement.

“He will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO for Star India, a key driver of 21st Century Fox’s growth and one of India’s largest media and entertainment companies, comprising 60-plus channels across entertainment and sports and eight languages, as well as leading digital video platform Hotstar,” it added.

Star India today reaches more than 700 million viewers in India and across the globe every week.

Shankar has been at the helm of Star India since October 2007 and has guided the transformation of Star into a diversified media company, leading initiatives in distribution through Media Pro, movies through Fox Studio, regional television through Asianet, and sports, following 21st Century Fox’s (then News Corp) acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN in 2012.

“Uday’s new role will enhance our strategic focus across all of Asia and enable us to further capture opportunities, building on the transformation Star India has driven in our most important growth market,” 21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch said.

Zubin Gandevia, President of Fox Networks Group Asia, will continue to oversee video brands across 14 markets and will report to Shankar under this realigned regional structure. 21st Century Fox’s film business in Asia will continue to report directly to Stacey Snider, Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox Film.