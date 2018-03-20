UBI to sell 26% stake in GTL Infra

Mumbai : Union Bank of India has invited bids to sell its 26 per cent stake in or 315 crore shares of GTL Infrastructure by Mar 27, the bank said in a tender notice on its website. GTL Infrastructure owes Rs 4,143 crore to Union Bank of India as of Dec 31, 2017.

The bidders have to complete the due diligence by Monday. The bank did not disclose the floor price or minimum bid size for the stake sale in its notice.

On March 1, the bank had invited bids to sell GTL Infrastructure’s non-performing assets worth Rs 4,205 crore.

To strengthen their capital base, most state-owned banks are monetising their non-core assets.

The lender’s gross NPA ratio as of Dec 31 was at 13.03 per cent compared with 11.70 per cent a year ago, and 12.35 per cent a quarter ago. The net NPA ratio was at 6.96 per cent against 6.95 per cent a year ago, and 6.70 per cent at the end of the September quarter.