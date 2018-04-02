Uber looks to boost India investment

New Delhi : Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi is committed to investing further in the Indian market but also keeping a sharp eye on “eventual profitability”, as the US-based cab aggregator ramps up operations in the country.

Khosrowshahi said India is already among the top three markets (besides the US and Latin America) for Uber and accounts for 10 per cent of its trips globally. “I can tell you that India is a key component of our growth plan. It is one of our healthiest markets in terms of growth rates. We think, we can increase that by 5X or 10X over the next 10 years,” he said. He emphasised that this expansion will require investment, “but as you mature, you also want to combine that investment with eventual profitability”.