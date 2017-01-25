Two-wheeler riders are low in road sign literacy: Survey

Indian women are more road sign literate than male counterparts

Mumbai/ New Delhi: In comparison to key Indian cities, Mumbai has emerged as the most aware city with 79 per cent of two-wheeler riders able to correctly identify half of the road safety signs, followed by Pune (63 per cent) and Bengaluru (41 per cent), according to nationwide ‘Honda Road Sign IQ Survey’. The survey also added that 78 per cent of Indian two-wheeler riders cannot recognise even 50 per cent of the road signs.

As more and more women are now becoming empowered riders, Indian women are more road sign literate than their male counterparts. Nationally, 26 per cent of women interviewed recognised half the road signs, while the corresponding figure for men was 21 per cent (despite men being majority riders even today).

The survey re-affirms the need for greater education within the 3Es of road safety (enforcement, engineering and education) as nearly 80 per cent of Indian two-wheeler riders are still un-aware about the difference between cautionary and mandatory road signs.

The survey was conducted with participation from almost 1,500 two-wheeler riders across 10 key Indian cities during the National Road Safety Week. The irony here is that India has lowest two-wheeler literacy with the World’s biggest two-wheeler market. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, SVP – sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, “Two-wheelers account of the highest fatalities (31.5 per cent) due to road accidents in the country.”

He further added, “Honda Road Sign IQ survey re-affirms that there is an urgent need to invest in behavioural change in Indian mindsets through road safety education. We have already educated over 10 lakh people on road safety in India at Honda’s 11 adopted traffic parks across India.”

Guleria assured that post this survey, Honda is committed to intensifying its road safety initiatives with special focus on children and empowering women. Within the age groups, 20 to 24 year olds are most aware of the national road signs (31 per cent aware of half the signs) while only 18 per cent of the respondents in 25 to 44 age bracket could identify half the road signs. Interestingly, 30 per cent those over 45 of years could also identify half the signs.

The survey further added that majority 63 per cent of the riders interviewed said that they wear helmet for their own safety. Enforcement by state authorities (16 per cent admitted they wear a helmet to avoid fines) and family insistence (due to family pressure another 16 per cent wear helmet) are the other two biggest motivators for Indian riders to wear helmets.

Honda survey further added most Indian riders understand importance of a helmet only when they themselves ride a two-wheeler. 51 per cent of riders interviewed said they have neither fined nor did they jumped a red light in 2016 but risky riding still continues as 30 per cent riders admitted to red light jumping 1-2 times a week.

The survey was extension of National Road safety week campaign of the company. As part of the campaign, the company has engaged with over 24,000 people children and females in 250 cities across India; educated close to 6500 individuals at its traffic parks; and other array of activities.