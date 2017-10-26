Two-day strike at IDBI Bank ‘total success’: AIBEA

Chennai: All India Bank Employees’ Association today termed the two-day strike by IDBI Bank employees as a “total success” and said the unions would decide upon industry level strike next month.

Pressing for wage revision, employees of IDBI Bank had observed a two-day strike on August 24 and 25 across the country.

Holding that the management of IDBI Bank denied wage revision compared to other public and private sector banks, AIBEA said, “it is a matter of deep regret that the management of IDBI Bank is unable to understand the agony and anguish of the employees for their legitimate wage revision..”

“IDBI Bank is the only bank where wage revision is denied. Their wage revision is due from November 1, 2012 to October 31, 2017,” AIBEA general secretary CH Venkatachalam said in a statement.

Expressing hope that the management would understand and settle the issue immediately, he said, in the joint central committee meeting with All India Bank Officer’s Association, the unions would be deciding upon the industry-level strike.

“In the ensuing Joint Central Committee meeting of AIBEA and AIBOA at New Delhi on November 8, we shall be deciding on programmes including industry-level strike,” he said.