Twitter names Krish as interim chief

New Delhi: Taranjeet Singh, who was elevated as Twitter’s Country Director for India in May 2017, has decided to move on and Balaji Krish, Global Head of Revenue Operations and Strategy at Twitter, will be the interim Country Lead, the company said on Wednesday. Over the next month, Singh will ensure a smooth transition to Krish who will be coming from the US to be interim country lead while Twitter searches for Singh’s replacement in India.

“Balaji has spent the past 5 years at Twitter building up his global function and has also previously worked for Google in India to engage with CMOs, brands and agencies,” a spokesperson said.