Twitter information security officer quits

Twitter information security officer quits

— By Agencies | Mar 23, 2018 12:06 am
San Francisco : As tech companies reel under mounting pressure to prevent their platforms from data breach and fake news, Twitter’s chief information security officer Michael Coates has decided to quit.

In a tweet on Thursday, Coates, who joined Twitter in 2015, announced his departure from the micro-blogging website.  “Twitter has been an amazing ride, but as I mentioned internally a few weeks back, my time is coming to an end. I’m confident to leave the program with an amazing security team,” Coates tweeted.


