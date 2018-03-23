Twitter information security officer quits

San Francisco : As tech companies reel under mounting pressure to prevent their platforms from data breach and fake news, Twitter’s chief information security officer Michael Coates has decided to quit.

In a tweet on Thursday, Coates, who joined Twitter in 2015, announced his departure from the micro-blogging website. “Twitter has been an amazing ride, but as I mentioned internally a few weeks back, my time is coming to an end. I’m confident to leave the program with an amazing security team,” Coates tweeted.