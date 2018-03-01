TVS Auto Assist, Paytm Mall tie-up to  provide 24×7 breakdown assistance

Chennai : TVS Auto Assist and Paytm Mall have join hands to offer 24×7 breakdown assistance to automobile owners across the country. As per the partnership, car and bike owners would receive breakdown assistance services from any TVS Auto Assist service from Paytm Mall, a company statement said.

TVS Auto Assist has about 5,000 authorised service providers covering 28 States and 1,795 cities. TVS Automobile Solutions had hived off its breakdown assistance business into a separate entity TVS Auto Assist India in 2015. It is a 51:49 joint venture between TVS Automobile Solutions and the Automobile Association, United Kingdom. TVS Auto Assist would also offer its service to women passengers who travel between 8pm and 5am. “This is a first of its kind initiative in the country. The service will be offered in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore,” the statement said.

TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd. ED, G Srinivasa Raghavan said, “We believe this partnership is a game changer as it is a truly digital model, including payment options.” The tie-up would digitally connect millions of car and bike users across the country and the service is being extended to even non-members of TVS Auto Assist through pay-per-use model, he added, reports PTI.