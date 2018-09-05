Trying to have a bank since 2000: LIC tells HC

NEW DELHI: The LIC of India told the Delhi High Court that it wanted to acquire 51 per cent stake in the IDBI as the insurance company was toying with having banking operations since 2000. LIC told Justice Vibhu Bakhru that it had in the past made several attempts to have bank of its own, but its endeavours had “failed” as “nothing fructified”. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the LIC, also said that it has applied for a banking licence.