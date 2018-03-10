Trump’s steel, aluminium tariffs raise trade war fears

Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except neighbouring Canada and Mexico.

Washington : US President Donald Trump on Friday imposed hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, citing national security concerns and the need to protect American industries from “unfair” business practices, triggering fears of a global trade war.

Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except neighbouring Canada and Mexico. The contentious tariffs will go into effect in 15 days.

Other countries would have to negotiate with US Trade Representatives (USTR) if they want exemptions from the steel and aluminium import tariffs.

Trump, who was surrounded by steel and aluminum workers at a White House event, said strong steel and aluminium industries were vital to the US national security.

“Absolutely vital. Steel is steel. You don’t have steel. You don’t have a country. Our industries have been targeted for years and years. Decades, in fact, by unfair foreign trade practices, leading to the shuttered plants and mills, the laying-off of millions of workers, and the decimation of entire communities. That’s going to stop,” he said.

Trump said the “unfair” foreign trade practices were not merely an “economic disaster” but a “security disaster” and by signing the two proclamations he was defending America’s national security.

“We want to build our ships, we want to build our planes, we want to build our military equipment with steel, with aluminium from our country. And now we’re finally taking action to correct this long-overdue problem. It’s a travesty,” he said.

Trump also pledged to impose “reciprocal tax” on countries like China and India if they do not match America’s tariff.

“We’re going to be doing a reciprocal tax programme, at some point so that if China is going to charge us 25 per cent or if India is going to charge us 75 per cent and we charge them nothing. They are 50, they are 75 or they are 25, we are going to be doing the same numbers. It’s called reciprocal. It’s a mirror of tags. So they charge us 50, we would charge them 50,” Trump said before signing the two proclamations.

Trump said he wants a lot of steel coming to the US, but asserted that it should be “fair”.

Trump’s surprise announcement has already spooked markets, caused a rift with his closest allies on Capitol Hill, and prompted the resignation of his top economist Gary Cohn. America’s top trading partners, the European Union and China have already warned of retaliation.

Major nations reacted sharply to Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, warning of damage to close relations amid industry calls for retaliation.