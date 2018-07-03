Trump warns Harley of ‘big hit’ for moving production overseas

Washington : President Donald Trump has warned that Harley-Davidson is going to take “a big hit” for moving some of its motorcycle production overseas and said the American company made the decision even though he got India to reduce import tariff on the iconic motorcycles.

Trump said the Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer risks losing American customers if it shifts production overseas.

“I have feeling that maybe Harley, I think they’re going to take a big hit. I just think it’s a great American product. Our people have more pride then they used to have. I really believe that Harley’s going to take a (hit)– the people that are buying Harley-Davidson, they don’t want it built in another country,” Trump told Fox News.

Harley-Davidson has announced that it is moving some of its production overseas to avoid tariffs on bikes sold in the European Union. Trump’s decision to levy tariffs on steel and aluminium from the European Union and other countries triggered the move.

Trump cautioned against Harley-Davidson moving overseas, saying, “I think that Harley is an American bike. It’s an American motorcycle and they should build them in this country.”

He accused the American motorcycle maker of using tariffs as an excuse to produce more bikes overseas.