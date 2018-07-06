Tribunal refuses to stay TN order to shut unit
NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday refused to grant an interim stay against the Tamil Nadu government’s order to shut Vedanta’s copper unit. The tribunal, however, agreed to hear the company’s plea and issued a notice to the state. The case will be heard next on Jul 18. Early last month, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had ordered the closure of Vedanta’s copper smelter unit at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. Vedanta had approached the National Green Tribunal against the closure, and sought that it be allowed to carry out care and maintenance of the plant and other interim relief measures, during the pendency of the appeal. Expansion of Vedanta’s copper unit had also been disallowed by the state government.