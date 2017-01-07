Trai to review tariff rules, numbering plan with telcos    

New Delhi : Telecom regulator Trai will soon form a joint committee with telecom operators to review tariff rules, telephone numbering plan and work towards making its monitoring more transparent.

“We will form a committee consisting of Trai officers and telecom operators’ representative to suggest which are the provisions that have become obsolete and need to be changed. This includes tariff order, regulations, licensing and others,” Trai Chairman RS Sharma told reporters after meeting telecom operators, reports PTI.

Trai has put forward five subjects before telecom operators that need to be reviewed.