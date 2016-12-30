Trai to begin drive test for call drops in January

New Delhi : Telecom regulator Trai will again begin drive tests in January to assess call drop and other network issues of various operators, including newcomer Reliance Jio.

“Drive tests are going to start next month. We should have had it in the fourth quarter, that is December, but there were delays due to some issue with our agency…Those are being sorted out and we will definitely have drive test in January,” Trai Chairman, R S Sharma told PTI.

Recalling that the last round of drive tests were in 12 cities, Sharma said this time around, they would be conducted in “at least those 12 cities.” “There may be additional areas, and also maybe, some highways…This will be the first time we may be covering the highways,” Sharma said. Asked if the new operator Reliance Jio will also be part of the drive test this time, he said, “Yes, sure. Jio will be there”.

According to Trai’s analytics portal, drive tests were conducted in Amritsar in August-September, and in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Darjeeling, Sikkim and Trivandrum in May-June. While the telecom operators submit Performance Monitoring Reports to Trai every quarter, the regulator also undertakes audit and assessment of service quality through independent

agencies.