Trai insists on toll-free no, digital sale for calling cards

New Delhi : Brushing aside the DoT’s contentions, Trai has stuck to its recommendations pertaining to sale or rent of global calling cards in India. The regulator has suggested mandating toll free customer care number for helping users of such services, and permitting the sale of global SIM cards only via digital mode.

The Trai has also reiterated its past suggestion that users be compensated in case of non-activation of such services, rejecting the telecom department’s views that no provision of penalty payment exists even by other telecom service providers to their customers. Trai has given a point-by-point reply on DoT’s contention over some of its recommendations submitted in May 2016 and June 2017 on the sale and rent of International Roaming SIM cards, and Global calling cards in India. Trai has also reiterated its past suggestion that entities engaged in sale or rent of international SIM card should be answerable to Trai.