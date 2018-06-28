Trai fine looms over call drops
New Delhi : Trai is in the final stage of slapping penalty on operators who have not met call drop norms for the March quarter, its chairman R S Sharma said. Maintaining its watch on service quality in the sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had tightened the rules and asked players to abide by its new quality of service benchmarks from October 1, 2017. Two quarters of assessment has been completed since the new norms came into force. “For the quarter of January to March, we are in the final stage of issuing the penalty,” Sharma said. He said that show-cause notices have already been issued to erring operators and 21 days have been given for submitting their responses.
JUST ARRIVED
- PM Narendra Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary
- Leaked Pic! Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor collaborate for Sanju promotional song
- Tiger Woods eyes new putter in bid to end five-year win drought
- Fortis probe finds systemic lapses, moves to recover Rs 500 crore from Singh bros
- Actress Mahika Sharma introduces ‘HERO’ Danny D in this intriguing manner; check out the post here
EDITOR’S PICK
The stability of the shotgun alliance between the Janta Dal (S) and the Congress Party in Karnataka is already in…
India uses AIIB to diversify its funding sources
India has already begun diversifying its funding sources by looking for more financial support from the three year old Asia…
Emergency vs the ‘Undeclared’ one
The spike-studded Emergency boot is now on the other foot, or so the Lutyen’s intelligentsia would have the Indian electorate…
The Delhi high court might have temporarily ruled against the felling of 14,000 trees in the capital to make way…
A democrat-dictator in Turkey’s Erdogan
Voters love strong leaders everywhere. Though the victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish parliamentary poll was widely expected,…