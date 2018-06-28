Trai fine looms over call drops

New Delhi : Trai is in the final stage of slapping penalty on operators who have not met call drop norms for the March quarter, its chairman R S Sharma said. Maintaining its watch on service quality in the sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had tightened the rules and asked players to abide by its new quality of service benchmarks from October 1, 2017. Two quarters of assessment has been completed since the new norms came into force. “For the quarter of January to March, we are in the final stage of issuing the penalty,” Sharma said. He said that show-cause notices have already been issued to erring operators and 21 days have been given for submitting their responses.