Trade deficit widens on weak exports

New Delhi : India’s exports dipped after a gap of four months in March but finished 2017-18 with a healthy rise of 9.78 per cent to $302.84 billion.

The 0.66 per cent decline during March was mainly on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors such as petroleum and gems and jewellery. The last time exports fell was in October 2017, when they had declined by 1.12 per cent.

Imports during the month under review rose by 7.15 per cent to $42.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $13.69 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

During 2017-18, imports increased by 19.59 per cent to $459.67 billion and the trade deficit widened to $156.83 billion during the fiscal as compared to $108.5 billion in 2016-17. The country’s merchandise exports crossed the $300 billion mark in 2017-18 after a gap of two financial years. The figure stood at $310.30 in 2014-15. The trade deficit — the difference between exports and imports — of $156.83 billion during the fiscal is the highest since 2012-13, when it was at $190.30 billion.

Expressing concern, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said it is worried about the export growth in labour-intensive sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, jute and agri products. These sectors are facing the problem of liquidity as banks and lending agencies are tightening their norms, which does not augur well for exports for the new fiscal, it said in a statement.

“Though the global scenario reflecting forecast for global trade by WTO in 2018 at 4.4 per cent and may moderate to 4 per cent during 2019 shows encouraging scenario for global exports, however trade tensions may pose challenges for exports,” it added.

Oil imports during the month under review were valued at $11.11 billion, 13.92 per cent higher than the same month previous year. Non-oil imports grew by 4.96 per cent to $31.69 billion during the month.