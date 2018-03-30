Toyota, Suzuki to sell each others’ models in India

New Delhi : Japanese auto majors Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation on Thursday said they have agreed to sell hybrid and other vehicles to each other for the Indian market.

As per the pact, Suzuki will supply premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota, while Toyota will supply sedan Corolla to Suzuki. “Details on each model, such as the schedule of the start of supply, number of supplied units, vehicle specifications, and supply pricing, will be considered at a later stage,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

These models will be sold by the respective Indian subsidiaries of Toyota (Toyota Kirloskar Motor) and Suzuki (Maruti Suzuki India) through their sales networks, it added. Maruti Suzuki India’s Baleno and Vitara Brezza are among the top selling models in India. “By challenging and competing with each other with the goal of mutual improvement, Toyota and Suzuki aim to invigorate the Indian market to further enhance their respective products and services to be offered to customers,” they said.