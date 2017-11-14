Top B-schools compete in MDI’s annual fest Imperium

The annual sports, cultural and management festival of the prestigious Manage-ment Development Institute (MDI) Gurugram – Imperium 2017 – brought together the ace minds of the manage-ment world for 72-hour non-stop mega event. The festival, held from 10-12 of November, gave students a chance to develop themselves holistically with adequate exposure to diverse skill sets under the theme ‘Challenge the status quo’. With the event, MDI has been successful in bringing to the fore – future managers’ passion, determination and intellect and come up with new and innovative ideas through a series of games and events that tested the participant at a conceptual and implementation levels.