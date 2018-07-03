ThyssenKrupp deal to help double Indian capacity: Chandrasekaran

Mumbai : Tata Steel will be able to nearly double its capacity in India as a deal between its British entity and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp will reduce the Indian parent’s debt, the chairman of the company said on Monday.

Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp signed a deal on Saturday after months of negotiations to form Europe’s second biggest steel company in which Tata and ThyssenKrupp will have a 50:50 partnership. “Because Europe becomes stronger, it reduces our leverage,” Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in Brussels.

“(The deal) allows Indian operations to grow and address the Indian market,” he said. The deal will allow Tata Steel to transfer up to 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion) of debt on its European business to the joint venture company, relieving the Indian parent from substantial interest payments, he said. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, said Tata Steel aims to increase its capacity in India from 13 million tonnes per annum currently to 25 million tonnes.

While he did not give a timeline at the conference in Brussels, he had said in September that Tata Steel would like to double its capacity in India in five years.

In the last few months, the third-biggest steelmaker in India has been one of the most aggressive companies in picking up distressed assets after a new bankruptcy code pushed several steel companies into debt resolution in India.