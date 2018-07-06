ThyssenKrupp CEO quits amid criticism

London : ThyssenKrupp chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger has stepped down, in a surprising move that comes just days after the 200-year conglomerate signed off on a historic deal to merge its steelmaking business with Tata Steel.

Hiesinger took the reins of the company in 2011 with a promise of major asset sales and cultural reforms to transform the group. The biggest move was for the conglomerate to get out of steelmaking and focus instead on the manufacture and servicing of industrial goods, including elevators, submarines and vehicle components.

In recent months he has come under heavy criticism as shareholders expressed frustration with the pace of change. Cevian, the Swedish activist fund that has become the group’s second-largest shareholder, and Elliott, which has this year built up a small stake, both criticised management for failing to improve margins in its core business and delivering poor shareholder returns.

Tata Global to exit loss-making units

Kolkata: Tata Global Beverages said it would exit loss-making subsidiaries and focus on profitable ones that can be scaled up.The company would have to maintain subsidiaries in certain locations, owing to legal issues, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. “The whole idea is to have subsidiaries which can be scaled up and are profitable,” he said. “It is important to pick up growth rate and grow profitably. Growth in the domestic market is required. Mix of product portfolio is critical and is going to be a big focus for us,” Chandrasekaran said.