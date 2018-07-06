Three Unitech properties to be auctioned to refund homebuyers

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered auction of three properties of Unitech, worth more than Rs 600 crore, in the case filed by aggrieved homebuyers.

The three properties are in Varanasi, Sriperumbudur and Agra.

Money that is being deposited by Unitech with Supreme Court registry is being disbursed to aggrieved homebuyers on a pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes sought to be heard in the case and submitted that the realtor owes more than Rs 950 crore in unpaid taxes. The court did not take up the CBDT application on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it will hear the case on July 16.

The case started as a bail plea of Unitech’s Managing Director Sanjay Chandra who was incarcerated pursuant to a fraud case filed by Delhi police. Chandra was arrested in a fraud case filed against him by duped homebuyers of Gurugram’s Anthea Floors project.

When Chandra came to apex court seeking bail, the buyers of Anthea Floors also came to the court opposing the move and said he should not be granted bail till buyers get their refunds or flats.

Later, the homebuyers from all over the National Capital Region became part of the case. The apex court has appointed an amicus curiae, who is overlooking the process of refunding the homebuyers in the case. Amicus says the company owes more than 16,000 flats or homes to its buyers.

In October, the apex court had asked the company to deposit Rs 750 crore with the court registry by Dec 31.