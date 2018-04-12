Three officials of Canara, BoI grilled 

Mumbai : The CBI on Wednesday examined three officials of overseas branches of two Indian banks in connection with PNB fraud against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, an official said. Two of the officials are from Canara Bank’s Bahrain Branch and one from Bank of India’s Antwerp Branch. They were summoned to join the investigations at the CBI’s Bandra-based office.

They were examined over the role of these overseas branches of the two Indian banks in extending alleged credit facilities on the basis of LoUs issued by the PNB to the firms related to Modi and Choksi, said CBI sources.