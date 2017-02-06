Mumbai: Leading professional services firm KPMG India has selected former US government official Arun M. Kumar as its new Chairman and CEO. Kumar, whose five-year tenure begins on Monday, succeeds Richard Rekhy.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with the KPMG team in India to continue to build an organisation that is recognised for their quality and for the impact they have on our clients, our people and the community in general,” Kumar said. KPMG in India has seen its workforce double over the last four years

In November last year, the company announced that Rekhy was planning to retire and would continue till a successor is found. According to a press release by KPMG, “The firm executed a well-defined governance process for the selection of the CEO that aligns with the objective of building on its success as well as attracting the best talent available for this role.”

Things you should know about Arun Kumar, new chairman and CEO of KPMG.

Kumar has served as assistant secretary of commerce for global markets and director general of the US and foreign commercial service in the administration of former US President Barack Obama.

On behalf of the American government, Kumar also worked to strengthen commercial ties between India and the US.

Kumar played a key role in establishing the India-US strategic and commercial dialogue and a renewed India-US CEO forum.

He has also served KPMG US and KPMG Americas Boards from 2008-2013.